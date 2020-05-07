SUWANNEE

Hey everybody, I hope y’all are staying as safe as possible during all this craziness. I know it’s strange times right now, so let’s just talk about some fishing!

I’ve got to do a lot of traveling up and down the big bend this past month due to boat ramp closures, and let me tell you it’s been awesome. No matter where I go there seems to be fish!

Stretching from Keaton down to Waccassasa, the bite has been great. I’ve been catching a lot of reds up around bars. Trout are super thick on the flats. There’s also been massive schools of black drum, and the tripletail have even showed up!

So guys and gals, if you get a chance to book a charter or get out on your own boat, make sure to have plenty of fun, and stay safe out there.

