SUWANNEE JULY FISHING REPORT

Hey everybody, summer is in full swing and the fish know it. We have been sight-fishing tons of tripletails. Reds are starting to show back up around oyster beds, and the flats still have plenty of trout on them along with the occasional bluefish and Spanish mackerel.

The reefs and wrecks in the area have been loaded down as well, with tons of mackerel, grouper, and cobia. You can troll or jig the reefs for mackerel. Bottom rigs work great around any of the wrecks; cut pin fish is one of my favorites for wreck fishing.

Well guys and gals, until next month.

Stay safe out there.

Capt. Jason Clark

In The Slot Fishing Charters

www.intheslotfishing.com

352-639-3209

