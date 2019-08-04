SUWANNEE – August Fishing Report

Hey everybody, I hope your summer is going great! Let’s dive right in. The water is hot right now, which makes inshore fishing tough, but the fish are still out there. Just don’t expect to limit out on your first stop.

Live and cut bait have been key for reds and triple tail. Trout are thin, but if you move around enough in that 2 to 6-foot depth, you’ll find them. I’m still catching my trout on a four horseman popping cork, and a sumkina bait company bubble belly bait. You can hit the reefs and troll or jig for mackerel, as well as some small gag grouper and bluefish.

Well guys, until next time stay safe out there!

Capt. Jason Clark

In The Slot Fishing Charters

www.intheslotfishing.com

352-639-3209

