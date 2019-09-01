Suwannee – September Fishing Report

Hey everybody, fall is right around the corner and that should have everyone pretty excited. Cooler weather leads to a more enjoyable time outside. It really does not matter if you’re hunting, fishing, or just spending time with friends and family, it’s to do it when it’s not 100 degrees outside. Personally, one of my favorite things about fall is that awesome trout bite.

With the cooling water temps the trout will start staging on the flats, and that leads to many successful fishing trips.

Along with an awesome trout bite, we can look forward to the redfish becoming more consistent around the oyster beds. I’ve already started to notice their bite picking up so, I can’t wait to see what the fall has in store for our great fisheries.

Until next month guys and gals, stay safe out there.

Capt. Jason Clark

In The Slot Fishing Charters

www.intheslotfishing.com

352-639-3209

Check out our title sponsor for the Florida Pro Redfish Series!

www.groovelife.com