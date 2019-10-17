Suwannee – October Fishing Report

Hey everybody, I hope y’all are enjoying this cooler weather. I know I am! Everyone loves the summer time, but there’s something about not sweating your butt off all day that makes fishing a little more enjoyable.

As far as fishing goes, it’s on fire! Reds, trout, flounder, black drum, you name it, we have it right now. All you need to be successful across the board is some cut bait, live shrimp or some of your favorite soft plastics, paired with a four horseman popping cork and C&M custom baits jig heads.

One cool thing I got to do this month, was tour where the jigs I use are made ,and just so you know, C&M makes way more than just jigs I have some pics of their hand carved wooden baits this month for y’all to see, along with their new style jig heads.

Well guys and gals, I hope you enjoy the pictures, and until next month, be safe out there!