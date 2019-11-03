Suwannee: November Fishing Report

Hey everybody, I hope y’all are enjoying this cooler weather. I know for a fact that I am, and so are the fish.

If you want redfish, now is the time! They are in full force and some great sized ones, at that. We have had no problem catching 20 to 30 fish a day and they are all caught using C&M Custom Bait jigheads, paired with either shrimp or cut mullet.

Finding them hasn’t been too much of a challenge either. Poke around oyster beds for about 10 minutes or so and move on to the next one if you haven’t had any good hook-ups. Realistically, if they are around the oyster bed you’re fishing, they should eat within a few casts. Don’t waste too much time around the same bed, but feel free to revisit it later on during the tide change.

Well guys and gals, until next month, stay safe out there!

Capt. Jason Clark

In The Slot Fishing Charters

www.intheslotfishing.com

352-639-3209

Check out our title sponsor for the Florida Pro Redfish Series!

www.groovelife.com