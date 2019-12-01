SUWANNEE – December Fishing Report

Hey everybody; fall fishing in on fire. Between reds, tripletail, and trout , there are plenty of tasty treats swimming around out there.

As the weather continues to cool down, look for the reds and trout to start making their way into the creeks. Currently the trout are staging on flats near the creek mouths, and reds ate spread out between being deep in the creeks and at the mouths.

Tripletail are still floating around deeper water near structure and floating grass. Be sure to drive a little slower when looking for them. Also, Spanish Mackerel are loaded down on near-by reefs, so get yourself some wire leader and have fun.

Until next month, stay safe out there.

Capt. Jason Clark

