SUWANNEE

Hey everybody, let me start by saying I hope you all had a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Just in case Santa didn’t bring you a magical fish finder, lets dive right in to where they have been hiding.

This time of year is awesome for red fishing back in the creeks, and trout fishing on the shallow flats. We have been getting limits of both species on almost every trip since mid-November.

The reds right are biting good on either tide swing, I really haven’t noticed much difference between incoming or outgoing. I’ve been having all my groups pitch Redfish Row popping corks paired with a 1/8 C&M Custom Baits Jighead, and live shrimp towards grass lines and oyster beds. The trend has been, if you find one slot red, you find 20 more with it; it has truly been awesome!

Overall 2019 was an awesome year for fishing, and it seems like 2020 is starting out strong. I hope y’all enjoy this winter fishing and I look forward to seeing you on the water.

Until next month, stay safe and warm out there.

Capt. Jason Clark

In The Slot Fishing Charters

www.intheslotfishing.com

352-639-3209

