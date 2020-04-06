SUWANNEE – April Fishing Report

Hey everybody, I can say with confidence, that spring is officially here! The bite is absolutely on fire on the flats. It’s truly one of my favorite times of the year.

The flats are just loaded with fish.

We are catching, trout, mackerel, pompano, flounder, bluefish, Jack’s, and there have even been some huge schools of black drums and redfish roaming around.

Get your boat or kayak ready and your favorite rod and reel and come on out and enjoy all this amazing fishing that is going on. Until next month, stay safe out there!

Capt. Jason Clark

In The Slot Fishing Charters

www.intheslotfishing.com

352-639-3209

