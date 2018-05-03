SUWANNEE May Fishing Report

Hey everyone. Wow, the river and flats have been on fire so far! With the water temperature staying around the low 70’s, all sorts of fish have been traveling around. To start with, the red bite around the mouth of the river has been insane. They have been hitting everything from live shrimp on a popping cork rig, too top water, and let’s not forget about almost all manners of swim baits.

Now a little further back in the river, if you’re looking for some good eating fish, the freshwater cats and striped bass have been hitting pretty good. For catfish, I’ve been throwing a simple bottom rig with live or dead shrimp. As far as striped bass, every one we have caught, has been while we were targeting redfish. We were using a popping cork with live shrimp on every hookup.

Now let’s not forget about the flats out there. We have been catching trout, Spanish mackerel, pompano, and the ever so fun (poor man’s tarpon) lady fish. All the flats fishing has been taking place in 2 to 6 feet of water, and my clients have been primarily using, a b52- popping cork with roughly a 3 foot leader, followed by a live shrimp or swimbait.

Now I do wanna take a minute, and remind everybody about boater safety. There have been a lot of boating accidents lately in the news, and several of them have resulted in fatalities. Please guys and gals, be sure to have your kill switch attached and always have a life vest on while operating the vessel. Be sure to always look behind you before making any changes in navigation. You never know when there might be a boat behind you, that you may be about to cut off.

Well y’all, I hope this information helps. Stay safe and can’t wait to see you on the water.

Capt. Jason Clark

In The Slot Fishing

www.intheslotfishing.com

352-639-3209