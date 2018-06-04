TITILE RED FEVER

Hey everyone, the reds are in and boy they are hungry! If you’re like a lot of my clients, you want to catch reds. So, I’m gonna leave this article short and sweet and just focus on a few tips for catching those beautiful blue tails.

First, slow it down. Most boaters come in a spot at 200 mph and stop on a dime. Guess what? They will notice, and leave just as quick as you got there. Slow down a 100 yards or so before you make it to your spot. If you have a trolling motor, then use it. This will help prevent fish in the area from spooking.

Next, let’s talk bait. Every red that my clients have caught this year have been on one of three baits. Live shrimp, cut mullet, and cut ladyfish. If they are tailing, don’t throw it right on top of them. Throw a little past the fish, and work the baits way up to the fish, and wait for that hard thump.

Last let’s talk location. To me oyster beds are key. They hold everything a red wants to eat. They are like an all-you-can-eat buffet. Now if oyster beds get to be too aggravating with all those hang-ups. Then my next choice in the river is shallow grassy spots. Grass still holds a lot of a red’s diet. So just throw your favorite bait around and have fun.

Until next time, y’all stay safe out there.

Capt. Jason Clark

In The Slot Fishing

www.intheslotfishing.com

Capt.jasonclark@gmail.com

352-639-3209