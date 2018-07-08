SUWANNEE July Fishing Report

Hey everyone, what an amazing summer we have had so far on the river and surrounding areas. The big black drums are chewing, getting limits on trout has been a daily blessing, and the redfish and flounder have not disappointed.

Thanks to the B-52 super sounder and Jim’s Jigs, every fish I just mentioned, has been caught on the exact same set-up, (a live shrimp hanging just off the bottom). The trout are still plentiful on the grass flats, and the reds, drums, and flounder have all been found around shell mounds, oyster beds, and cuts/turns with a good water flow.

Now with the heat of summer coming up, I will put up most of my artificial lures and go to stickley live baits. In my experience, the hotter the water gets; the slower the fish like their food, so running anything that needs constant movement is kind of a turn-off in my opinion. I like throwing popping corks and just letting them move with the current, while giving the occasional pop. You may still have luck running top-water in the early AM, but don’t waste too much time if you get no action.

Also, with the heat of summer, make sure to keep plenty of sunscreen and drinks on the boat. The last thing you want is a lobster style sunburn, and dehydration.

Well guys and gals, I hope this article was helpful. Until next time, stay safe out there!



Capt. Jason Clark In The Slot Fishing

www.intheslotfishing.com

[email protected]

352-639-3209