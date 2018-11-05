SUWANNEE

Hey everyone, I hope y’all were able to stay safe during our first storm to hit the Big Bend area this year. I personally stayed in my home and have been on tree cleanup every day that I haven’t been on the water.

How about some talk about this amazing fall fishing we are having? By now, the trout has really started to heat up on the shallow flats. The reds are in thick right now as well. There have been many reports of massive schools of slot, and over-slot reds hanging out just outside the mouth of the river, and even some reported around the keys of Cedar Key. I have still managed a steady tripletail bite as well.

So, with all these fish in due to these dropping water temps, let’s talk strategy. If I’m starting a day close to low tide, I’m heading after my trout first. I’m running out to areas of the flats that’s still holds 2 to 4 feet of water at low tide, and I’m throwing around a b-52 with around a 2 to 3 for leader paired with a Jim’s Jig and a 3-inch swim-bait or artificial shrimp.

Now, hopefully by this time, I have a good-moving incoming tide, I have reached my limit on trout, because now is the time to go hit on some redfish and tripletail. I’m finding most of my hook-ups on them around the oyster beds on the coastline, and in some of the smaller rivers and creeks

With the triple tail, it has been more of a catch of opportunity, since I usually see them before I catch them. With the reds, it is more of a found-around-oyster-bed game, until I find them on one. Now sometimes that means, I find them on the first stop, and sometimes that means, the fifth stop. It all depends on the day.

No matter what, I’m always throwing cut mullet at both of those species of fish. I either throw it straight on the bottom, paired with a 3/0 circle hook and a 1/2 weight, or under a popping cork, so I can set the leader to float just above the bottom. Both ways to target work great if the fish are in the area.

Well guys and gals, I hope this information helps you have a more successful fishing experience this fall. Until next month stay safe out there and see you on the water!

Capt. Jason Clark

In The Slot Fishing

www.intheslotfishing.com

[email protected]

352-639-3209