SUWANNEE

Hey everyone, these fish are doing exactly what they are supposed to be doing with these cooler water temperatures, moving into the creeks!

The trout are plentiful and good sized. They are staging on the flats, right outside of the creek and river mouths. There’s not just one way to watch them either. I’m throwing it all at them right now: top water, popping corks, hard plastics, soft plastics, and live shrimp.

The reds I’ve noticed, are really enjoying shrimp under a popping cork, with a slow and steady popping action. Be ready when you’re fishing for reds that way, because the big black drum are having fun around the grass lines, and oyster beds as well.

I’m keeping this month’s article short and sweet. I hope you all had a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. And hopefully you received all the tackle you could handle.

Stay safe out there, and see you on the water!

Capt. Jason Clark

In The Slot Fishing

www.intheslotfishing.com

[email protected]

352-639-3209