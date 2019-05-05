Suwannee – May Fishing Report

Hey everybody, we are having SUMKINA spring so far, and what I mean by that, is these new baits we have been throwing by SUMKINA Bait Company have been absolutely taking care of business.

For trout fishing, the best water depths have been between 2 to 6 feet of water on a nice grassy flat. So make yourself an appropriate leader, and run your SUMKINA Bubble Belly Bait under a B-52 paired with a Jim’s Jig. Give it a few twitches here and there, and get ready for some action.

Now the redfish are in thick right now, so if trout’s not your idea of fun, locate yourself some nice oyster beds, and troll around till you find them. You can work these baits the same way as you do with trout, or you can skip the B-52, and run it on a 1/8 Jim’s Jig. Bounce it off the bottom, or just swim it back to you. These baits have great action either way you use them.

Well y’all, until next month, stay safe out there.

Capt. Jason Clark

