Suwannee Fishing Report

SUWANNEE

Hey everybody, who’s ready for spring fishing? I know I am! Water temperature is already on the rise and the fish are noticing it for sure.

Spring fishing brings so much fun. In early spring, we get a great sheepshead run. Look for them around structure. The trout will start flooding the grass flats, and the reds will start moving from the creeks to the flats around sand bars and oyster beds.

One of my favorite things about spring is the variety we will get. Warmer water opens the door for so many more fish to visit the Big Bend area.

Here’s a small list of what you can expect to catch during springtime: tripletail, cobia, pompano, black drum, redfish, trout and so much more.

So gear up, knock the dust off your boat, and I’ll see you on the water!

Capt. Jason Clark

In The Slot Fishing Charters

352-639-3209