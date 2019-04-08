Suwannee Fishing Report

SUWANNEE: April Fishing Report

Hey everybody, I hope everyone has been enjoying this early spring-like weather we are having. I know the fish certainly have been enjoying it. Between tournaments and charters, I’ve been staying on the water 5 to 6 days a week, and it has been an absolute blast. So let’s talk warmer water temps.

This warmer water temperature has flooded the flats around the Suwannee with more trout than you can imagine. Every charter has had an easy limit of trout between the river and the waters of Cedar Key. The great news, is the silver trout are mixed in the specs, so don’t let your five-fish limit of specs stop you from bringing more fish to the dinner table!

Now, how are we catching these fun fish? Easy, an old trusty B-52 popping cork with about a 24 to 36 inch leader, topped off with a Jim’s Jig and 3-inch sea shade. I’m using this combo all over the grass flats, fishing anywhere from 2 to 6 feet of water, and works like a charm. I would also like to point out, I haven’t started targeted yet, but I am starting to see tripletail swimming around on the flats as well. So, it’s only a matter of time before you start seeing pics of those guys.

I want to take a moment to give a big shout out, and thanks to Groovelife.com,, for their amazing sponsorship with our team in the Pro Tournament Fishing Redfish Series. They stepped up and allowed us to fish under Team GrooveLife.com, and it has been a blast to have a title sponsor who makes a product that is great for the everyday outdoors enthusiast. For those who don’t know, they make the world’s first breathable silicone wedding bands. So check them out, and next time you’re on the water, in the woods, or just doing something extreme; leave that metal wedding band at home and try out one of their great rings.

Well y’all, until next month, stay safe out there and I’ll see you on the water.

Capt. Jason Clark

In The Slot Fishing Charters

www.intheslotfishing.com

352-639-3209

Check out our title sponsor for the Florida Pro Redfish Series!

www.groovelife.com