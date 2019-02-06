SUWANNEE Fishing Report

Hey everybody, what a crazy winter we have had, or lack there-of. The water temperature has still been dancing around in the 60’s, and that has kept the flats alive with a steady trout bite.

As for reds, they are hanging deep in the creeks. I find low tide to be the best time to fish for them. They will stage in areas that still hold decent water during that time.

Sheepshead are moving in as well. My go-to rig for sheepshead is a number 2 circle hook with a 1/4-ounce weight, and topped off with a fiddler crab. Most of the sheepshead we have caught, have been around structure, (channel markers, docks, oyster beds, etc.).

Expect this bite pattern to remain the same until we start having true winter-like weather. Then, really the only difference will be, is that the trout will start becoming more dominant in the creeks.

Until next time, stay safe out there and see you on the water.