Suwannee River – Cedar Key Fishing Report

Hey there folks,

I sure hope you have enjoyed your summer, because it won’t be long and the kids will be back in school. The fish are in full summer mode right now. With the water temps in the upper 80’s, most game fish will only feed an hour or so throughout the day, which makes it imperative to be in the right spot at the right time.

The best trout bite for me has been on the last couple hours of the incoming tide. Fishing the edges of the grass flats in 4 to 5 feet of water, has produced the best bite. Finding clean water has also been a key to being successful, while the B52 cork rigged with the BassAssassin Lures greenmoon Sea Shad has produced the bites.

The redfish have just started to show up and I look for it to be a awesome fall. The mullet have also been pretty thick around the island, which makes it easier to get fresh bait with the cast net. If you are not into throwing the net, DD&W Bait and Tackle will usually have some fresh ones. Cut the mullet into chunks and fish it on the bottom with a simple 4/0 circle hook, with a knocker rig. Well folks, I hope this will help you out on your next trip to the Gulf Coast.

Saltwater Assassin Fishing Charters

www.FishCedarkey.com

352-535-5083

Capt.Jimbo Keith