Suwannee River – Cedar Key: October Fishing Report

Hey there folks,

We are coming into that special time of year, when the fishing and hunting are going to be awesome. The days are getting shorter and the temps and getting a little cooler. In Cedar Key, where I fish every day, the trout fishing is really heating up. They can be caught on both the incoming and outgoing tides on artificial lures. They will school on both the grass flats and hard bottom areas around the shell bars.

The redfish will really start showing up in good schools all up and down the Big Bend area. I usually do better on a incoming tide, but that may vary from day to day. Watch your tide charts, and the swing with the most current will usually be the best. We use the same thing we always use for bait, which is cut mullet. We fish it either free line or with a 3/8 oz. knocker rig. Both rigs are with a 4/0 circle hook. Well folks, I hope you learned something here, and like I always say. Get outside and enjoy what God has made for us.

Saltwater Assassin Fishing Charters

www.FishCedarkey.com

352-535-5083

Capt. Jimbo Keith