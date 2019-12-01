SUWANNEE RIVER/CEDAR KEY – December Fishing Report

Hey there folks! I hope y’all had a great Thanksgiving and got to spend some time with friends and family. The weather has been somewhat warm at the time I’m writing this, and the fishing is pretty durn good.

The trout are scattered between the rivers and creeks. There are also a few still on the grass flats, the flats that still have grass. One cool new bait I’ve starting using is made by A Band of Angler and it’s called the Dart Spin. I think it’s going to be an awesome wintertime bait, so get you some, and get ready for that thump.

Don’t get me wrong, still use our favorite B52 Super Sounder corks with a Saltwater Assassin jig beneath it, and it still puts the meat in the box.

The reds have also moved into the creeks and rivers. They can be caught numerous ways from bottom fishing, to top water, even this time of year. Just remember, don’t pass up your favorite shoreline after we have a few warm sunny days. The reds will be on the move, looking for some food when the water warms a little, even if it’s just a little bit.

Well folks, I hope y’all have a Merry Christmas and like I always say, “Get outdoors and enjoy what God made for us. “



Capt. Jimbo Keith

Saltwater Assassin

Fishing Charters

Saltwater Assassin Fishing Charters

www.FishCedarkey.com

352-535-5083