SUWANNEE RIVER/CEDAR KEY April Fishing Report

Hey there folks,

The spring is finally here the fish are biting, and the turkeys are gobbling.

If you can pry yourself away from the woods, the fishing is as good as it gets!

Cool mornings and long warm afternoons makes April the perfect time to be on the water.

The big sow trout have settled in on the 3 to 4 foot flats and are doing their thing. There will also be plenty of slot-sized fish with them as well, so enjoy them for some table faire. The rig we use is the best and easiest way in our area to get on some action. This combo is one I mention just about every month called the B52-Saltwater Assassin combo. It consists of a B52 Super Sounder cork, paired up with a Jim’s jig head and a Saltwater Assassin Sea Shad tail. The colors are pretty basic for us. It is really hard to go wrong with Green moon or Stinky pink.

If you like a little top-water action, the Rapala Skitter Walk is very hard to beat.

I like just about all the colors, so throw what you have confidence in.

The redfish bite has also been pretty solid this month. We are still using cut mullet fished on the bottom on our guide trips and it is working great. One tip I’ll let you in on is to not sit too long at one place. If everything is right, they should bite within ten minutes. When I say things are right, I’m talking about wind, tide, and bait.

Our favorite bait while tournament fishing has got to be a 3/4oz gold spoon made by Double X Tackle. It’s very simple, but very effective!

Well folks I hope you make time to get out on the water and enjoy some great fishing. Whether you have your own boat or hire a guide, now is the time to go. As always, God has made the outdoors for us to enjoy, so get out and enjoy it.

Saltwater Assassin Fishing Charters Capt. Jimbo Keith

www.FishCedarkey.com

352-535-5083