Suwannee River / Cedar Key

Hey There Folks,

I surely hope everyone is enjoying this warm weather, because we surely had to wait a long time for it. The wind has finally calmed down and the water has cleared up nicely. Bait is just about everywhere and the mackerel, jacks, ladyfish, and trout are under them.

The trout are on the deeper grass flats in like 5 to 9 feet of water, and are feeding best on the incoming tide. We cast a plain jig with a ¼ oz. Jim’s Jig head, rigged with a Saltwater Assassin Sea Shad tail. This tail has great paddle tail action that the fish love. The glow or whiter colors seem to work best when the water is clear.

There will also be a lot of mackerel on these flats as well, so a wire leader might not be a bad idea.

The redfish have also made it to their summer haunts around the island oyster bars. Cut mullet fished right on the bottom seems to do the trick on just about any given day. The incoming tide is my preferred tide to fish for them on the up-current side of the bars. Guys and girls, I hope this has helped you out some. If you have any questions and just want a little more info , call or text me, and I’ll do my best to help you out.

Saltwater Assassin Fishing Charters

www.FishCedarkey.com

352-535-5083

Capt. Jimbo Keith