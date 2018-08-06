Suwannee River / Cedar Key – August Fishing Report

Hey Folks,

I sure hope you’re staying cool enough this time of year, because it’s sure hot outside. The water temp is getting hotter, and so is the fishing.

The speckled trout bite has really picked up the last couple weeks. The flats that have a little hard bottom, or better known as spotty bottom, seems to be producing them best. If you have a calm enough day, the deeper flats in 8 to10 feet of water, are also loaded with fish. If you’re fishing in 3 to 5 feet of water, the B52 cork rigged with a Saltwater Assassin Jig beneath it, is working great. On the deeper flats, throw just a plain jig.

The redfish have also picked up this month. We are still using cut mullet, fished around the oyster bars. Artificial lures are also working pretty good. On the low water, I like to throw top water lures like the Rapala skitter walk. On the high water, I like to throw a ¾ oz. gold spoon.

With all the scallopers out this time of year, make sure you either get to the boat ramp early, or be patient. Remember, most of these people don’t get their boats out but a few times of year, so they might be a little slower than us seasoned fisherman. It never hurts to offer a helping hand if you someone struggling. Well folks, I hope you make it out on the water to enjoy what God has made for us.

Saltwater Assassin Fishing Charters

www.FishCedarkey.com

352-535-5083

Capt. Jimbo Keith