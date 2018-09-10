Suwannee River / Cedar Key – September Fishing Report

Hey Folks,

I surely hope y’all had a good summer on the water. By the end of this month, the temps should start to drop just a little bit, and the days will be a little shorter. The bite is awesome right now and will continue to get better.

The hottest bite going on in Cedar Key is redfish. We are catching fish around the islands and on the shoreline. Both slot-fish and oversize fish are moving around and feeding on the moving tides. Like I say every month, cut mullet is our go-to bait. We fish it right on the bottom around the oyster bars.

The trout bite is also firing off this month, and it will get better over the next two months as well. The grass flats are alive with schools of bait. The jacks and lady fish are starting to school up and the trout will be around those schools. So, watch for them to pop up and move to them. The B52 cork, rigged with a Saltwater Assassin’s Sea Shad tail, is an awesome fish-catching combination! Well folks, I hope y’all get a chance to get out there, and enjoy what God has made for us.

Saltwater Assassin Fishing Charters

www.FishCedarkey.com

352-535-5083

Capt.Jimbo Keith