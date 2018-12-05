Suwannee River / Cedar Key Fishing Report

SUWANNEE RIVER/CEDAR KEY

Hey there folks,

I hope you’re ready for Christmas, because it’s right around the corner. I would like to take the first few paragraphs to suggest some Christmas presents for the special fisherman or woman in your life. Here are a few cool gifts that anyone would like to have!

A sun shield, or some nice sun gloves are a great idea that doesn’t break the bank. A few new UnfairLures or a few bags of Saltwater Assassin Jigs. These gifts make awesome stocking stuffers as well. You can never go wrong with a new rod and reel, or some braided fishing line. Ladies, if you have any questions, feel free to call me, and I can point you in the right direction. Don’t worry; your husbands didn’t pay me off.

Okay, here we go for your fishing report.

With the cooler water temps, the majority of the trout have moved to the creeks and creek mouths. On the low tide, you should be able to catch them on the same cork rigs that we use on the flats. Also, suspending jerk baits work great on fish that are sluggish to bite.

Red fish should be scared from the mouths of the creeks, to the back of the creeks. They will be in the deeper troughs on low water. and this will be the easiest time to target them. As long as they’re home, casting jigs, jerk baits, or just fishing with live shrimp on the bottom, should produce strikes. Once the tide comes in, they will scatter out, and you will have to search a little more for them, but they will still be catchable on spoons, jigs, and jerk baits.

