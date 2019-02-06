Suwannee River Fishing Report

SUWANNEE RIVER/CEDAR KEY

Hey Folks,

I hope y’all are making it through this tuff cold time of year. It can defiantly be a tuff time to catch fish in our area, but it can be done. Here are a few things to keep in mind.

On the speckled trout side of things, water temp plays a huge part on where you will find them. When the temp is high 50’s and reaching the low 60’s by the end of the day, on the flats is perfect. We are having great success with the B52 Super Sounder corks with the Bass Assassin Sea Shad tail in the glow color. They will continue to feed on the flats that have grass, because there will still be bait there. Once the temp drops to the low 50’s and stays, most fish will move deep or to the creeks with deep water. When they get in the creeks, timing is everything. They might only feed for an hour or two each day, but it will be on, like Donkey Kong, when they do feed. We have found, the best bait, most of the time, is a 1/4 oz. Jim’s Jig head with Bass Assassin Sea Shad paddle tail. Color may vary, but our favorites are green moon and stinky pink.

On the redfish side of things, they have defiantly moved deep into the creeks by now, and the bigger slot fish are really hard to find. The air boat guys are having the best success in the creek holes on the early incoming tide. Live shrimp or mud minnows are their favorite bait.

Saltwater Assassin Fishing Charters

www.FishCedarkey.com

352-535-5083

Capt. Jimbo Keith