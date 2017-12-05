Suwannee River

Hey folks,

I surely hope you have been enjoying the outdoors, with the cooler temps we are having, the fishing is on fire.

The trout are just about everywhere, from the inshore flats to the creeks, so if you can to fish in the creeks, I would start at the mouths of the creeks and work in. The trout that are on the flats are starting to key-in on the flats that still have grass. Even though it’s not been that cold, the grass is still getting thin. The B52 Super Sounder cork matched with a Saltwater Assassin jig beneath it, should produce fish whether you are in the creeks or on the flats.

The redfish bite has slowed down a little around the islands, but it has really picked up in the creeks! They can be targeted a number of ways in the creeks, from artificial, to live shrimp, or cut mullet.

When the tide is low, they will congregate in the deeper bends, and as it comes in, they will scatter out to feed.

Well I hope y’all have a great Christmas and remember the reason for the season. So get outside and enjoy what God made for us.

Saltwater Assassin Fishing Charters

Capt.Jimbo Keith