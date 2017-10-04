SUWANNEE RIVER/CEDAR KEY

Hey there folks,

The redfish bite has been some kind of awesome! As I’m writing, it’s the 9th day after the storm and I’ve fished everyday, and everyday I’ve had spectacular limits of reds!

We are catching most of them on cut mullet, fished right on the bottom. The fish are biting on both the incoming and outgoing tide. There is also tons of bait around the oyster bars, and when the fish are active, you will see them striking at the bait. Then, all you need to do is set up and get your baits in the water.

We have also been catching some nice snook, while redfishing around the oyster bars. Most of them are over the slot-size, like the ones in the pictures, but they put up a great fight. They also seem to be where there is a lot of current moving around the bars.

The trout have finally turned back on as well. With all the rain we’ve had, it cooled the water down just a little and the trout love it. They are slowly moving back to the flats around the islands. The first of the out-going tide has been the best bite. We’ve been using the Double X Tackles B52 super sounder with a 1/4 oz Jim’s jig beneath it. The color really hasn’t mattered on the Saltwater Assassin tail. They seem to be hitting just about any of them.

Well folks, I just want to encourage everyone to get over to the gulf coast towns like Cedar Key, Steinhatchee, Horse Shoe, Crystal River and Suwannee, and show them some support by staying there and eating at the restaurants. They need your business now more than ever. Hope this has helped y’all out and like always, get outside and enjoy what God has made for us!

Saltwater Assassin Fishing Charters

Capt.Jimbo Keith

352-535-5083