SUWANNEE RIVER/CEDAR KEY November Fishing Report

Hey there Folks,

I sure hope all y’all faired well through Hurricane Irma,. The good news is that Cedar Key, and the Big Bend area got hardly anything off of her. Now on to the important stuff!

The redfish bite is still holding on, even though we aren’t getting the big schools of fish. Since the pin fish have slowed down a little, we have started to use both shrimp and cut mullet. The mullet, we fish right on the bottom still, and the shrimp we fish under a cork. We like to use the B52 cork as a 1/8oz Bass Assassin jig head. Remember, you don’t have to pop it as hard when you are using live bait and in skinny water. We are still catching fish around the islands on the incoming tide. The bars that have good shell bottom around them seem to be the best ones.

The trout bite has really picked up this month with the cooler water temps. They can be found on just about any grass flat in 2 to 4 feet of water the has good grass. The B52 cork is still the number one bait this time of year, with your favorite Saltwater Assassin tail beneath it. Well folks, I hope this has helped you out.