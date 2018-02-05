Suwannee River/ Cedar Key

Hey there folks,

It’s a great time of year for us fishermen, NOT!

The time of year we get the honey-do-list caught up, and our equipment ready for the spring.

There are a few fish biting in the Cedar Key area, most of which are in the creeks and off shore. To start with, the trout and redfish bite has been pretty decent way up the creeks. Live shrimp or live mud minnows seems to be working well. These areas are primarily fished from air boats, but every now and then you can get a kicker boat in the spots if you learn your way.

Off shore, the sheep head bite is turning on. The Gainesville offshore reef is starting to load up with the big spawner fish. Also, any rocks in 10 to 25 feet of water, should have fish on them. The easiest way to fish them in the deep water is with a simple knocker rig. The only thing you need is a 1/2oz egg sinker and a 2/O long shank hook. Put the sinker on first, then tie the hook on and let the sinker rest right down on the hook. Now, add a pinch of shrimp or a fiddler crab and you’re ready to go!

Just a little reminder, that Spring is just around the corner and hunting season is over. Get those wheel bearings packed, check your steering cables, cranking battery, and trailer lights. This is a few things that will make your first trip back to the water a little better. Also, if you haven’t used your rods for a few weeks; get them out and also give them a little love. Well guys, like always get outdoors and enjoy what God has made for us.

Saltwater Assassin Fishing Charters

www.FishCedarKey.com

352-535-5083

Capt.Jimbo Keith