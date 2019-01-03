Happy New Year Folks.

I surely hope 2017 was a great year for y’all and a very fishy one too. It was another great year for Saltwater Assassin Fishing Charters, and we want to thank each and every one of y’all who choose us to help make your memories.

Now, to the important stuff, the fish!

The trout bite is pretty decent in the creeks that have good water. Low incoming tide seems to be best for us. We don’t usually use the B52 corks in the creeks, but we still love the Saltwater Assassin Sea Shad tail. We rig it on either a 1/4oz Jim’s jig head or 3/8oz Saltwater Assassin head. The GreenMoon and Stinky Pink colors seem to work really well for us. The key is to let the jig sink to the bottom, and then use a slow steady retrieve. Just keep it off the bottom and wait for the TICK! When you feel the tick, then lay the wood to him, because that was a hit.

The redfish bite is also pretty decent in the creeks, and the incoming tide seems to be the best. Live shrimp has been working best for us this time of year. If the creek is deep, we fish it on the bottom, and if it’s not too deep, we may use a cork. This time of year, you need to be extra careful not to get your self stuck with super low tides. They get extra low, and the bottom will sneak up on you.

Well folks, like I always say, get outside and enjoy what God has made for us!

Saltwater Assassin Fishing Charters

www.FishCedarkey.com

352-535-5083

Capt.Jimbo Keith