TALES FROM THE TUPPERWARE NAVY

Welcome back yak fans. This month, we’re taking a trip, that’s right, a destination story. Over the years, I’ve talked about Aripeka, Ozello, St. Martin’s River, and good old Indian Bay, among many others, and I realize that I had left out a great destination, Filmans Bayou, located at the northwest corner of Pasco County; this hidden gem offers some great fishing

I first fished fillmans in mid-80s but it was pretty rough. The only way to get there was down a dirt and gravel stretch of Old Dixie Highway and if that wasn’t enough fun cars were broken into regularly. I remember pulling up along the canal (again this was in the mid-80s) and saw there was an old rusted-out Ford pickup with the window boarded over! As I walk toward the canal an old guy (you know probably about my age now) raised up from behind some bushes where he was fishing.” I’d watch my car if I was you”. Had some problems I remember asking.” Yeah last week some low-life busted out my window and there wasn’t a damn thing in that truck worth taking! So now I’m fishing over here hoping they’ll come back and pulled the Thompson Contender from behind the bushes, I don’t know what caliber he was using but the hole at the end of the barrel looked big enough to put my thumb in! At that point I went into my yes or no sir mode, but he was all right. I always wondered if he ever caught up with those guys. Okay about now you’re thinking thanks a lot, just where I want to go! Etc.Etc.. Now the good news coming in from the south is now paved and the area is secured with no problems for several years. Though coming in from the north is still that Old gravel stretch of Old Dixie Highway. I guess I have to admit I kind of like it when some things don’t change. Filmans was named for one of the early Pasco (then Hernando) County residents and was one of the first places that Glen Pla and I shot one of the average angler segments at. Over the years I ended up shooting about 10 shows with him and I wish him luck getting his new show Angler Town on the air. There are basically two ways to get into Filmans, one by the end of canal but be warned it’s an ugly put in if you’re by yourself! (big rocks) Or two paddle over from the ramp at norfleet’s and then come in through the cut through from the north side. Fillmans Bayou has been the go to spot for guides from Pasco and Hernando counties for decades and offers multiple Springs some great Flats, and excellent structure. The oyster bars on the outside are a great area for trout and reds and the spoil islands are good for Sheepshead and black drum but the fish I enjoy most is some of the monster Snook that hang out in this pristine habitat. Working the outside edges of the outer Islands on an incoming tide can be very productive. The 4″ glow chartreuse as well as the glow shad from gulp have worked well. As with any area there’s a learning curve to find your way around you got two choices, either spend the time or spend the dime LOL well I’m probably going to get yelled at for writing this from a couple of buddies but I wanted to share a little with my readers about this great spot any questions give me a call if I’m in a good mood I might even answer them. And until next month May the fish you catch be worthy of the story you want to tell!