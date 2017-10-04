Tales From The Tupperware Navy

What a lady, what a night! Well, Yak fans, I’m writing this as the storm slowly recedes from our state. I hope you’re all well and ready to get back to fishing.
As I don’t have a lot to share with you as to fishing, with what’s been going on, but I did want to share something that I’ve been being asked about for the last few years. What that is, is, if there would be any interest in organizing a Nature Coast kayak fishing club, a place to Exchange boats and rigging ideas, as well as fishing spots, and maybe make some new friends. Many people have asked me if such a thing existed, and how they could meet some of the other guys that share their love of the sport, so I guess this is the way. Groucho Marx once said, “I wouldn’t join a club that would have me as a member!”, and I’ve often felt about the same. Come on, I know me and I wouldn’t want me either. LOL. I don’t mind helping to coordinate the starting, share phone numbers, and get people hooked up. It could be a lot of fun, so y’all will have to get back to me and let me know what you think. I’m doing this month’s article with my phone, so this is a little different. By the time this gets to print, hopefully we’ll have completed most of the cleanup, and will be getting back to our normal lives. God bless you all.