Time For Fish, Like Kids, To Go Back To School!

By Ronnie Parris

Back to school!” By now, everyone is back in school for the fall and winter and the fish are no different. The small pods of scattered fish we have been working all summer are starting to bunch up and work the big schools of minnows. Cooler nighttime temps have made the bigger walleye and bass feel better, and they are starting to feed more and build fat for the cold winter months. The aggravation of trying to “match the hatch,” so to speak, with the tiny shad, is about over, as the shad are about an inch long and more the size of most spoons and Repalas, which are easier to cast. The mornings are still your best time but the bite doesn’t completely stop midday, like it has all summer.

Days when they’re calling for a front to come in late can be unreal for both top water and trolling with downriggers. On Fontana, Santeetlah, and Nantahala Lake, I like to spend a little extra time riding around and watching my fish finder, instead of running to my usual spots that produce, because these fish are going to be moving a lot and you may find a huge school one day, and they won’t be anywhere close the next morning. The best thing is, when you finally find them, they are usually in a feeding mood and you can load the boat fast. I like working the feeder creeks this time of year, as the shad are usually more constant in these areas.

Another exciting thing on Fontana this time of year is almost every trip, you have a good chance to see a black bear as the lake will be dropping and exposing frog eggs that are stuck to the submerged trees. These are a delicacy for a hungry bear. Schools back in session, so the lake won’t be as crowded…no jet skis riding by to interrupt your fishing – just the sound of a big spotted bass breaking on the end of your line as you work your favorite jerk bait.

Another great way to catch fish this time of year is by dropping live minnows in to the big schools. With today’s fish finders, you can watch your minnow go down on the screen and see the fish come up and grab it. I use 10 pound test leaders, tied to braided line for trolling, but the fish in our lakes can be line shy and so I will drop to 6 pound test when casting live bait. Slow everything down whether you’re working top water or dropping live bait and you will be rewarded with more fish.

One thing I would like to remind everyone is that family and friends are your most prized possession, so now would be a great time to get on the lake and spend some quality time with the ones you love. If anyone would like help getting on fish an making the day more memorable I’d be glad to book a trip and help in any way. Also let me know you got my name from The Angler Magazine and I will cut $25 from the cost of the trip. Thanks, and have a great day on the water!

Ronnie Parris is the Owner and Head Guide of Smoky Mountain Outdoors Unlimited-Fontana Lake Fishing Guides, headquartered in Bryson City, North Carolina, heart of the Great Smoky Mountains. (www.smokymountainoutdoorsunlimited.com)