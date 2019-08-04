TUPPERWARE NAVY

Welcome back Yak fans, and say, “Hello” to August! You know summer time in Florida, when you need to bring your “A game”, to have a successful and fruitful trip. With all the rains, the water temperature is all over the place, but this time of year, it’s mostly warmer than many of our favorite species like, which leads us back to the spring-fed creeks! That’s right, summer and winter, that constant 72 degrees of outflow, will always be a fishy happy-spot. Your main targets will be snook and reds, as well as black drum still hanging around back there, but don’t be surprised to find a shark on the end of your line! Sharp nose and bonnethead, as well as bull sharks, like to forage in the shallow water this time of year. I remember one time, an overly friendly black tip really wanted to eat the trout I had on the stringer (one of them must have been bleeding a bit, never a good thing! Anyway, I hit him with my paddle, at least four times, and all of this, in less than a foot of water, and he still kept coming back. Sneaky bugger waited till I hooked into a nice red, and attacked while I was distracted; a 20-inch trout, ended up being a 15-inch trout. He got 5 in of my trout and I landed a 26-inch red; we call it even. Back to present day, snooker seemingly everywhere, and are hitting well on top-water lures. My Zara Spook Jr in bone silver, of course, and the reg really go for cut ladyfish this time of year. Mangroves and the occasional black drum will still be hanging around back in that cooler water.

On another note, we crossed a milestone this month. Yep, it was August 2009, that a relatively new magazine brought on a writer to cover the kayak fishing stories. That writer was me! I’ve watched Coastal Angler grow and expand, as I’ve gotten older and grayer, but I’ve also loved sharing my stories and misadventures to one and all. Thank you for your support, and thank you for reading.

On yet another note, yeah, I’m all over the place this month. I wondered what do you all think about the seeming increase in cases of the flesh eating bacteria. Seeing as how like a buddy of mine calls kayak fishing a “contact sport”, we’re going to be getting wet, and we’re going to be in the backcountry, which I understand it is a breeding ground. Let’s all throw a bottle of antiseptic in the old tackle box, and let’s be careful out there!

Stay tuned for next month’ story. I’m going to be targeting inshore goliath grouper! That’s right, heavy offshore gear and 14-foot kayak, what could go wrong??? I look forward to letting you know; should be an interesting trip. Till next time, and thanks for the last decade.

Your favorite kayak fisherman, Bruce