Win a Boat and Help a Cause!

Enter to win this boat and contribute to a great cause for charity!

The TACO Marine Project Boat is a one-of-a-kind Pursuit 2650 powerboat worth $150,000 and outfitted with the latest, most-advanced products and features on the market today. All proceeds benefit the I’M LOGAN IT Foundation, which supports the JDRF and college scholarships. The raffle drawing will take place live at the Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show Nov. 5. Buy your tickets today.

Features include twin 250HPDI 4-stroke engines from Yamaha Marine, a custom MagicTilt trailer, customized SeaDek flooring, a hydraulic steering system from Boat Steering Solutions, a full electronics package and many other top-of-the-line products from leading marine manufacturers. For a complete list of Project Boat features, and more about this amazing fundraiser. The TACO Marine Project Boat will also be on display at the Tampa Boat Show Oct. 13-15.

