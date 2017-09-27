Yakin’ With A Passion

By Ryan Kennedy

Plain and simple, I’m a man who has an insatiable passion for the outdoors. I have yet to find one thing in nature that doesn’t amaze me in one way or another. If you are diligent enough to get up before the sun rises, you are given an amazing gift of being able to watch the world come alive each morning, and in the evening, you get a front row seat to watch as nature settles down for the night. I have had the honor and privilege of watching countless sunrises and sunsets as I travel across the country competing in bass tournaments. Getting on the water early definitely has its rewards and being stealthy during that process pays off ten-fold.

Although most of my events I travel to are in a twenty-foot Triton, I also have a passion for kayak fishing, especially when I am at home. Kayaking gives me an opportunity to “sneak up on nature” and have an on-the-water experience like no other. I recently embarked on a fishing trip to Lake Blue Ridge with a couple of friends. That trip made me realize just how stealthy you can be in a kayak.

The morning started off with a beautiful mountain sunrise that promised for a great day on the water. As the morning progressed, I made my way to an island heading towards the mouth of the Toccoa River. After a couple of casts with a drop-shot to the rocky shoreline, I was hooked up with a beautiful spotted bass. Without noticing my kayak drifting closer to the bank, I released the fish to catch another day and quickly realized that I was heading right for the rock-scattered shore. Instead of immediately retreating to the deeper water, I used the situation as an opportunity to peer into the water. As I gazed into the crystal-clear lake beneath me, I saw several bass swimming right next to my Hobie kayak. The entire situation felt as if the fish thought I was merely a part of the natural environment around them. After staring in awe at the fish swimming all around me, I put the Mirage Drive 180 in reverse and peddled my way back towards the deeper water.

As I look back on that situation, I realize that fishing out of a kayak increases the privilege we are given as outdoor enthusiasts. With a fisherman’s mindset, I am also able to use this situation to ensure myself that in shallow water where fish are usually more skittish, I now have the opportunity to encounter more catchable fish on any given trip as they won’t be spooked by my vessel. I share this information simply because I want other people to experience every side of nature that they possibly can. Fishing out of a kayak is a rewarding experience that adds a whole new element to your arsenal as an angler. And by the way, getting set up with a fishing kayak is going to be a whole lot cheaper than that $65,000 bass boat you were looking at the other day. My bad, I forgot about all that research you did on that sparkly rig, and you don’t want to have to do a whole bunch of research on a kayak too. If only there was a place that could answer all your questions about any kayak and let you test them out in their indoor pool. Oh wait, THERE IS!

I got my Hobie from Outside World Outfitters in Dawsonville, GA, and I was truly impressed with the entire process. So, what are you waiting for? Go get yourself a kayak and let’s experience the world of kayak fishing together! Until next time, take your passion to the next level with some yakin,’ and tight lines.