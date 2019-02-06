INGLIS/YANKEETOWN Fishing Report

February can be a great month, and it can be a very tough month. With constant cold fronts pushing down, we need to time our trips accordingly. The day before a front, can be pretty good. The day of, and day after, you’re usually better off getting some work done.

The redfish are going to be stacked up in the creeks, with the water temps still in the 50’s. It is tough to get into some of these areas to fish. but if you can, you will see good numbers. I like a zman diezel minnowz on a 1/8oz ez keeper hook. This is a very small profile bait that you can work in the rocky oyster bar areas these fish are going to be in. If they are lethargic and just lying on the bottom, not chasing anything, pick up a btb jig with a crab trailer and pitch it in front of them, and just let it sit.

The trout are the biggest you will see at this time of year, since it is the main spawning period for them. The Paul Brown devil is still my go-to right now. Please practice catch and release, especially on the bigger females, who are about to spawn. The trout fishery has gotten better over the past few years because of this practice.

Sheepshead are also on fire right now. If you have any little rock piles off in 10 feet or so, you can find these guys stacked up. Shrimp on a small knocker rig is definitely the ticket for putting these bait stealers in the boat.

If you have any questions about this month’s report, or you are ready to come spend a day with me, give me a call or shoot me an email. Until next month have fun, be safe and take your kids fishing.

Capt. Craig Spitznogle

Florida Flats Charter Co.

www.floridaflatscharterco.com