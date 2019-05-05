Recipe of The Month!

Yellow Tail Snapper en Papillote with Asparagus, Potatoes and Baby Bella Mushrooms

Steaming fish in a parchment packet in the oven, cooking en papillote as the French call it, yields deeply flavorful results, and is a mess proof way to cook. I could not master the technique of rolling/sealing the parchment, so I just wrapped and folded like a present, and secured with binder clips. Worked perfectly. See photo.

Ingredients:

2 skinless fillets (snapper, flounder or sole) each 5 to 6 ounces and about 1/2 inch thick

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

2 ounces Baby Bella mushrooms, stemmed and thinly sliced (3/4 cup)

6 ounces thin asparagus (or thinly sliced zucchini squash)

2 medium red potatoes, thinly sliced

1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced (1/2 cup)

1/4 cup dry white wine, such as Sauvignon Blanc

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small cubes

2 tablespoons minced parsley

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Fold two 13-by-19-inch sheets of parchment in half from short ends to create a crease in each; unfold. Place each fillet to one side of a sheet, abutting crease; generously season with salt and pepper. Scatter mushrooms, asparagus, potatoes and onion evenly around fillets. Drizzle each fillet with 2 tablespoons wine. Scatter butter evenly over fish and vegetables; season with salt and pepper.

Fold each sheet over fish and vegetables. Starting on one side, roll bottom side of parchment up and over top side to seal; continue working around until pouch is sealed in a half-moon shape. Transfer both pouches to a rimmed baking sheet.

Steam-roast until parchment puffs and darkens slightly, and fish is just cooked through, 15 to 20 minutes. Carefully rip open pouches (scalding steam will be released) sprinkle with parsley and serve.