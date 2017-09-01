14th Annual Kingfish Shootout Huge Success

This year, anglers heading out of C-Quarters Marina in Carrabelle, FL to catch the winning kingfish were met with challenging weather and high seas. On Sunday storms rolled through the area making it extremely hard for smaller boats to reach the fertile fishing grounds.

The winning team, “Bill Collector”, with Capt. Page Pitman of Crawfordville, FL at the helm, steered his 34’ Hydra Sport Custom to victory by concentrating his efforts on finding the right live bait and presenting it in the right manner. His son Gage Pitman hauled in the 47 pound smoker king for the win…No doubt, dad was proud! Capt. Pitman offered few details about how the winning fish was caught, but he recommends anglers try different techniques for bagging giant kings…hmmm?

Avery Anderson won the youth division with a 10.3 lb. king and Kate Clark aboard Team Barnes Capital Group won the ladies division.

Rob Grabemann of the Leukemia Research Foundation noted that, thanks in part to this event, new technology has rounded the corner in the treatment of leukemia, and they’re closer to a cure than ever before. Donations to the foundation totaled $50,000 for this year’s event bringing the total to over $915,000 raised over the Shootout’s history, putting the $1M goal well within reach. The good people that plan, conduct and support this event continue their hard work and commitment in preparation for next year’s event to be held August 3-5 2018.

Come out to compete, spectate or help support this event in any way you can…you’ll be glad you did, it’s a great time, a great cause and it all happens in a beautiful place. Let’s go fishing for a cure!

For more info visit www.c-quartersmarina.com or call (850) 697-8400.