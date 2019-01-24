2019 Charleston Boat Show Featured Boats & Motors

See These New 2019 Boats/Motors

JANUARY 25-27, 2019 at The Charleston Coliseum

2019 SCARAB 255 OPEN

Come and see what 25 feet of open opportunity symbolizes, its the 255 Open.

Through a desire to showcase new adventure, those memorable moments, and each smile, Scarab was destined to design a highlight reel of a boat.

Superiority is keenly evident; take a look at the cockpit. With more space, more flexibility and more style, a boat like this shouldn’t be possible, but Scarab loves shattering industry convention.

Don’t miss seeing this incredible and versatile boat!

Specs: Length: 25′ Beam: 8′ 4″ Draft (up):15″ Seating Capacity: 13 Persons Fuel: 56 gal. Weight: 3800 lbs. Max HP: 600 HP

Find them at the show right here: Booth FP-GG FP-HH Outside Left of the Main Charleston Coliseum Entrance

(843) 552-7900

3571 West Montague Ave North Charleston, SC

Charlestonps.com

Blackfin 272 Dual Console

The 272 DC: Built to handle the roughest seas with an elegant style and incredible ride. Loaded with standard features and amenities, the 272 DC is perfect for reaching your favorite fishing grounds, cruising, or just gathering with friends

Specs: Length: 27′ 2” Beam: 9′ 4″ Draft (up): 21″ Fuel: 180 gal. Weight: 7000 lb. Max HP: 600

Blackfin 332 Center Console

The all-new Blackfin 332 CC: This all new center console features a LOA of 33’2″, and offers one of the smoothest rides in it’s class. Loaded with standard features and amenities, you’ll have everything you need to enjoy your time on the water.

Specs: Length: 33′ 2” Beam: 10’6″ Draft (up): 23″ Fuel: 315 gal. Weight: 10500 lb. Max HP: 900

Find them at the show right here: A, FP-N inside and outside Charleston Convention Ctr.

(843) 556-2550

2445 Savannah Hwy Charleston, SC

hanckelmarine.com

New Mercury V6 200 & Tidewater 220 LXF

See the New 2019 Mercury Four Stroke on our Tidewater Boats!

Elevate your experience on the water with Mercury Four Stroke outboards. Designed to deliver unsurpassed power and performance in an efficient, reliable package that’s built to please, the new Four Stroke V8 and V6 outboards are the smallest and lightest in their class. They’re engineered to go the distance on a wide variety of boats, and to make every adventure all it should be.

Find them at the show right here: Booth E & FP-M Inside and Outside Charleston Convention Center

(843) 744-2628

4350 Bridge View Dr North Charleston, SC

duncansboats.com

Blue Wave 2019 2400 PUREBAY

See this boat at our booth! The words we hear most often from owners and critics alike are that they are impressed by it’s “performance”, “features” and “fit and finish”. The 2400 Pure Bay boasts industry leading style, performance and features that include a Pro Series 3” drain that is nearly impossible to clog and a drain system that helps keep your floor nice and dry in almost any conditions, proprietary hull design and all stainless steel hardware. It has extremely large front and rear casting decks and plenty of room to fish from anywhere on the floor.

Specs: Length: 25′ 3″ Beam: 8′ 6″ Draft (up): 12″ Fuel: 78 gal. Weight: 2200 lb. Max HP: 350

Find them at the show right here: Booth PL-I & 125 Inside and Outside Charleston Convention Center.

843) 663-1433

65 Sycamore Ave Unit 1A

Charleston, SC

roguemotion.com