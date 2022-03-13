Topwater 2022 Spring Preview

Lowcountry Kayak Fishing | Chris Tweedy | March

The warm weather is upon us, and Topwater Kayak Charters is ready to kick off your 2022 kayak fishing season!

March means spring and steadily improving weather as well as the start one of the best stretches of fishing for big inshore redfish from a kayak all year.

Topwater will once again be helping customers get multiple shots at 30” + redfish from top-of-the-line Hobie pedal-drive fishing kayak.

Early spring trips (March into April), we work a primarily artificial bite that improves our chances of also finding the larger female trout feeding in the creeks and rivers.

May and June shift our technique to bait as shrimp, menhaden, and mullet become more plentiful as the water temperature rises.

For 2 years in a row, the month of May saw the largest redfish caught all year (with September coming in a close 2nd), with fish averaging 25” with the current biggest sitting at 33”.

Sounds great, right!? It is, even if you’re neither a kayaker or an avid angler…we’ll make it work if you’re willing to try.

The great thing is everything you need is provided, and the trip itinerary is built with your interest and experience in mind.

Much of the year our primary targets are the common inshore saltwater fish local to South Carolina…redfish, speckled seatrout, and flounder.

___________________________________

Throughout the year, other seasonal targets are featured, such as bonnethead sharks or bowfin, both typically mid to late summer.

All the rods and gear, kayak, life jacket, and dry bag are provided and top of the line. Most outings are approximately 5 hours, however full-day packages are available.

Trips are designed and work best with 1 or 2 anglers, however with direct arrangement, outings of up to 6 individuals is possible.

Flexibility is one of the great things about a kayak charter, but it also means that our launch location can vary depending on the time of year, tide, and what we’re trying to catch as well as weather.

_____________________________________

Trips are located throughout Charleston County and typically feature the Wando River, Bulls Bay/Cape Romain, or Sullivans Island.

My goal is to present an enjoyable experience and that means the less boats and wakes the better, so to the backcountry we must go.

The end result is a fishing story that we write together and a promise that my effort is sincere. I understand the difficulty folks face in selecting a guide to spend their time and money on, so I encourage customers to call and talk to me about what they want to do or explore any questions about anything you want to know. Reach out about your day with Topwater Kayak Charters at 843-906-7112 or check our Facebook or visit online at carolinatopwater.com anytime!

Thanks for reading and tight lines,

Chris Tweedy, Owner/Operator

Topwater Kayak Charters

