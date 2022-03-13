Spring Time! | Fishy Nurse Adventures

Spring is here and it’s always a fun roll the the dice to see what the inshore fish want to eat!

The Redfish aren’t as schooled up with the water temps changing and warming up! Still a fun time to catch reds and trout on artificials.

Offshore it’s wahoo season and time to catch some big zebras. The wahoo series competition is under way and so far some big wahoo have already been weighed in!

It’s definitely one of my favorite fish to eat and catch… just bring the soy sauce! Looking forward to catching a few of those good eats!

Also in the spring and right around the corner is dolphin season a local favorite! Back to inshore just know it’s hard to figure out which bait to use but know you can never go wrong with mud minnows or shrimp!

Always fun this time of year to see what everyone is pulling in! Just remember to have some patience and switch up baits… the inshore fish are a little pickier with the warmer water.

Have a blast and catchem up!

Tight Lines! – Mandy

Mandy Henderson is a night cardiac nurse in Charleston, on her days off she loves to fish as often as she can! You can visit her on Instagram @onefishynurse

