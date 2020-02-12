Walk Through 2020 195 Bay Boat by NauticStar

The NauticStar 195 Bay is a boat for the serious angler who wants big-time features in a small-horsepower package. Standard features include rear fold-down jump seats, an aft release well and a console baitwell.

The NauticStar 195’s unique front deck houses a top-entry rod locker, bow storage and an insulated fish box. The 195 is available with up to a 150 HP Yamaha outboard.

In addition, the new Yamaha VF115XA SHO is a popular motor package to get you to the catch quick! You can take a look at this NauticStar boat up close and personal at Charleston Marine!

Length 18′ 8″ / 5.54 M

Beam 93″ / 2.36 M

Maximum HP 150 HP / 112 kW

Transom Height 25″ / 0.64 M

Approximate Draft 11″ / 0.28 M

Approximate Boat Weight 1298 lb / 953 KG

*Fuel Capacity 37 Gal / 140 L

5071 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406

(843) 225-2628

www.teamcharlestonmarine.com

You may also enjoy watching The BLACKFIN 332 Center Console Overview