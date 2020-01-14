2020 Cape Horn 31T Quick Walk Through at Rogue Motion Boats

Rogue Motion Boats has given us a quick walk through of a fantastic fishing machine the Cape Horn 31T.

This boat is ideal for near shore or offshore fishing it delivers a ride quality and new standard in dryness that can only be achieved with today’s modern technology.

The Cape Horn 31T is designed for running over 100 miles offshore and getting there quickly is what it’s built for. Climb into the console with over 6’2” of headroom and you quickly realize how much storage space the 31T delivers. Large compartments were added to the 31T’s front gun whales for a fresh approach to storage.

These new compartments give you plenty of storage space without having to get on your knees. The 31T has more standard fishing features than any other in this professional class, but chances are you already know that. With many changes this year in both design and style, the new 31T deserves a second look before you ultimately meet one offshore.

