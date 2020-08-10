2020 Sportsman Masters 267 OE – Multi-task Perfection



The 2020 Sportsman Masters 267 OE is a fairly large bay boat, it can handle many different situations on the water.

Whether its trecking out into the open sea for some bottom fishing, cutting through Charleston harbor to the jetties or traveling up the Wando river to your favorite redfish hole, this boat is easily up to the task.

With it’s Yamaha F425 XTO loaded up and with a few people on board you can easily cruise at 50 mph. Once you get to your fishing spot you’ll quickly notice that with even five people aboard you won’t feel crowded.

For the Sportsman Masters 267 OE another couple of items worth mentioning are how the fish boxes are designed, instead of placing them in the deck, under foredeck seating or under the aft casting deck, which is typical for a boat like this, Sportsman has placed a coffin box under an extended forward console lounge seat.

There is also a small box in the foredeck of the boat. This pushes all the fish stowage capacity to the front of the boat. Fortunately that coffin box can handle a lot of fish and some very large fish.. its gigantic!

Secondly, Sportsman placed lots of livewells on this boat, if you like to fish with live bait you will be blown away by how much bait you can haul around.

The 30-gallon livewell behind the leaning post would be called sufficient by most folks (watch the video for options available behind the leaning post), but there are also twin livewells flanking the aft casting deck (one with air-injection) plus a mini-well under one of the steps up leading up to the bowdeck.

Then take into account the nine rocket launchers, the angled hard-top holders, and the flush-mount rod holders in the gunwales, you’ll realize you can not only enjoy live-baiting and light-tackle casting but you can also run a respectable trolling spread if you wanted too.

For this Sportsman boat as far as construction goes, there’s lots to like. The hard top is a great example, it’s formed in a two-part mold with lights, stereo speakers, and an electronics flat and its all integrated.

If your looking for a more permanent solution for all your fishing needs for a few years, this is a great bay boat worth looking at, it will make a great fishing platform for you, your family and quite a few of your fishing buddies.

Length 26’7”

Beam 9’2”

Maximum HP 425

Transom Deadrise 16 degrees

Approximate Draft 1’3”

Approximate Boat Weight 4600 lbs.

Fuel Capacity 116 gal

