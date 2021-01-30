2021 Sportsman Open 302 Review with Hanckel Marine at the Charleston Boat Show

Avatar

 

 

The 2021 Sportsman Open 302 has been designed from the ground up to be the complete boat package. Bringing you features and amenities never before seen; revolutionizing the segment.

Starting with the extensive standard features list, versatile convertible seating, all of the fishing amenities you will need and stunning looks, this model sets the new 30-foot standard. Check out more info on the Sportsman 302 OPEN by following here.

By CAMC Staff

 

QUICK Facts
LOA – 30′ 2″
Beam – 10′ 4″
Displacement – 8,245 lbs.
Draft (hull) – 22″
Transom Deadrise – 22°
Fuel Capacity – 295 gal.
Max HP – 700 HP

Yacht Certified.

2445 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29414

(843) 556-2550

www.hanckelmarine.com

 

 

You may also enjoy watching The BLACKFIN 332 Center Console Overview

 

X