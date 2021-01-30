2021 Sportsman Open 302 Review with Hanckel Marine at the Charleston Boat Show

The 2021 Sportsman Open 302 has been designed from the ground up to be the complete boat package. Bringing you features and amenities never before seen; revolutionizing the segment.
Starting with the extensive standard features list, versatile convertible seating, all of the fishing amenities you will need and stunning looks, this model sets the new 30-foot standard. Check out more info on the Sportsman 302 OPEN by following here.
QUICK Facts
LOA – 30′ 2″
Beam – 10′ 4″
Displacement – 8,245 lbs.
Draft (hull) – 22″
Transom Deadrise – 22°
Fuel Capacity – 295 gal.
Max HP – 700 HP
Yacht Certified.
