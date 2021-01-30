2021 Tidewater 220 CC Adventure Walk Through Duncan’s Boats at the Charleston Boat Show

A smooth, dry ride aboard a boat built on an innovative performance hull. Built with the best materials. Uncompromising quality construction. A 22-footer designed for coastal waters with more unique features than boats in this class. You get all of that and more with the Tidewater 220 CC Adventure.

Tidewater Boats is in the business of providing owners with boats packed with features, from stem to stern, and this rig delivers it all. Step aboard the 220 CC Adventure to find everything a coastal angler needs for a day of fishing. Yet this boat is more than a fishing rig.

The clever design combines fishing features with luxury and functionality for family-friendly recreational fun. From cruising to water sports, and of course, fishing, the boat has something for everyone. Watch the video, Logan will give you a more in depth look at what this great center console has to offer!

By CAMC Staff

QUICK Facts

LOA – 22′ 2″

Beam – 8′ 10″

Displacement – 2700 lbs.

Draft (hull) – 14″

Transom Deadrise – 18°

Fuel Capacity – 71 gal.

Max HP – 250 HP

4350 Bridge View Dr

North Charleston, SC 29405

(843) 483-8979

www.duncansboats.com

