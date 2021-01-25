2021 Tidewater 256 LXF Featuring On The Water Walk Through Video

The Tidewater 256 LXF rides on a proven offshore fishing hull from the company’s successful 256 CC Adventure, and though she’s clearly designed as a family-first, seaworthy do-it-all boat.

Made for everything from tow sports to diving to picnic cruises, but the bones of the sport fisherman are very evident throughout the boat.

From the bait well to the large fish boxes and all of the rod holders, Tidewater has made this boat a battle wagon that’s ready to fish!

The Tidewater 256 LXF is also loaded with full, comfortable upholstery and stainless steel cup holders. A newly designed console includes a glove box, footrest, and catch-all trays.

The large rear seat has a walk through transom door other convenience features include flush t-top integrated into the center console with glass windshield and powered opening vent at the top. … Tidewater has included ALL of these as standard features.

But, best of all, its family friendly bow seating makes the new 256 LXF a luxuriously refined boat as well, notice the T-top bars seamlessly integrated into the center console.

It’s also a plus that the Tidewater has the right weight and design to run really well on a pair of 150’s.

This gives the redundancy all offshore anglers appreciate without the fuel consumption of larger outboards

If your looking for a larger boat to replace your 18 or 20 foot family fishing boat and want to do some offshore fishing we highly recommend you keep this Tidewater boat on your list, with all its features and room it won’t disappoint!

By CAMC Staff

QUICK Facts

LOA – 25’ 8”

Beam – 9’ 5”

Displacement –4900 lbs.

Draft (hull) – 16”

Transom Deadrise – 21°

Fuel Capacity – 141 gal.

Max HP – 400 HP

